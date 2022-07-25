GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield Police are investigating a shooting incident that happened at around 1:15 p.m. Monday afternoon.

According to a social media post by Greenfield Police Department, on Monday at around 1:15 p.m. a late model black Honda Accord with possibly New York tags pulled in front of a home on Forbes Court. A man went to the front door of the house and aggressively knocked and yelled into the house. When the man received no response he stepped back and fired at least four shots into the front door causing damage to the screen door, main door, and siding surrounding the door.

One of the shots traveled through the apartment, through both the back door and screen door, exiting out into the yard behind the apartment. The man then walked back into his car and while possibly leaning over his car, shot at least 8 more rounds into the house. The man then entered the car and left the area.

MAP: Forbes Court in Greenfield

Officers Kratz and Officer Johansson received a radio transmission from Dispatch who relayed a description of the fleeing car, and saw the car traveling at a high speed southbound on Elm Street and then westbound onto the Mohawk Trail, and lost sight of it while following.

MAP: Southbound on Elm Street, westbound onto the Mohawk Trail

Detective Justin Purinton, who was working a road job and detail on River Sreet., saw the car pass by his area at a high rate of speed. All four Officers on duty were dispatched to help, but could not find the car prior to it leaving Greenfield.

MAP: River Street in Greenfield

Chief Paciorek of Deerfield picked up the car in Deerfield and followed it for a short period before losing sight of it on Deerfield’s back roads.

Bulletins were issued to all county departments, including the Mass State Police, and the fleeing vehicle is believed to have been last seen on Bay Road in Amherst.

MAP: Bay Road in Amherst

The identity of the suspect and the car involved are being withheld for further investigation.

The Mass State Police Detective Unit, as well as MSP Crime Scene Services and MSP ballistics units, were called to the scene to assist in the investigation.

This shooting event marks the third active shooting incident in Greenfield in just over a month, not including several other calls where firearms were found and taken away for being illegally possessed.

This is a developing story. 22News will continue to update this story as more information is released.