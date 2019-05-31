Greenfield Police looking for missing 16-year-old girl

Franklin County

by: Ariana Tourangeau

Posted: / Updated:

GREENFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Greenfield police are asking for help locating a 16-year-old girl who has been missing since earlier this week. 

Greenfield Police Lt. William Gordon told 22News, Neveah Smith has been missing since Wednesday and they are currently looking for her.

Lt. Gordon said they believe she ran away and may be in the Warwick, Rhode Island area. 

If you’ve seen this girl or have any information contact Greenfield Police Department at 413-773-5411

Find 22News on TwitterFacebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Editor's Pick

More Editor's Pick