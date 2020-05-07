Greenfield Police looking for teenage girl believed to be missing

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department need your help locating a teenage girl who was last seen on Tuesday morning.

Police say 15-year-old Olivia D’Ovildo is believed to be missing or possibly ran away from home. She was last seen on Tuesday on Elm Street in Greenfield around 6:45 a.m.

D’Ovildo is described as white, 5’5” tall and weighs about 125 pounds. She has blue eyes, brown hair and a nose ring. Greenfield Police say her phone was last tracked to the Keene, New Hampshire area.

Anyone with information on her location or whereabouts is asked to call Detective Purinton at the Greenfield Police Department: (413) 773-5411.