GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department has received two grants that will help expand their behavioral health services.

The department will be receiving a $100,000 grant from the Crisis Intervention Team and a $200,000 Co-Response grant from the Massachusetts Department of Mental Health, which will help for calls involving mental health and addiction-related emergencies.

“Crisis intervention teams play a critical role in behavioral health situations,” said Deputy Chief William Gordon. “During these responses, the team provides effective crisis response that is least intrusive to people’s lives. This approach helps reduce stigma, improves crisis response and redirects people in crisis from law enforcement to mental health and addiction specialists, ultimately decreasing the criminal justice system’s further involvement in behavioral health matters.”

This funding will add a second full-time clinician to the Greenfield Police staff. The clinicians will ride along with officers and provide guidance during a behavioral health call.