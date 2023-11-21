GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department has received a $49,000 grant to purchase software and hardware to upgrade the department’s technology.

The grant was awarded to the City of Greenfield by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety and Security through the Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant (JAG) program. With this money, the police department will be able to purchase a digital dashboard personnel software package, monitors, mobile data terminals, camera firewall system software and an in-vehicle K-9 kennel.

The department will install multiple monitors inside the station with software that will supply the department with internal status screens, showing where officers are in the city and their current updates.

“This is an excellent opportunity for us to have real-time information provided for our officers and supervisors. It gives officers walking through the station a quick and easy way to see where all the officers are,” said Greenfield Police Logistic Lt. Todd Dodge.

Mobile data terminals will help provide cruisers with better access to the internet. Several of the department’s cruisers are over five years old with equipment that is rapidly aging. Three of these cruisers will receive mobile data terminals.

“The new computers will be able to function faster and let officers access information quicker,” said Dodge.

Greenfield Police K9 Daisy Mae will also receive some funding and be provided with a new kennel and K9 safety equipment.

The JAG program has distributed $4.97 million to 110 Massachusetts towns and cities this year. The program helps communities invest in public safety needs.