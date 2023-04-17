GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department announced Sunday they are back to serving the community 24 hours a day.

Due to budget cuts last year, the department was unable to provide police coverage between the hours of 3 a.m. and 7 a.m. Instead, Massachusetts State Police took over patrols during those hours in early March.

By the end of March, Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner announced an agreement between the city and the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office to help restore 24-hour police coverage by the Greenfield police. In addition, A $375,000 grant has allowed the department to hire four new positions, including officers and a dispatcher.

As of Sunday, State Police are no longer needed to patrol the city and Greenfield police along with the Sheriff’s Office will now be operating during the overnight hours. The department also said due to staffing shortages, residents may experience delays in ‘non-life-threatening’ calls in the near future.