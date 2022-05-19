GILL, Mass. (WWLP) – At around 9:30 a.m. Thursday morning, Greenfield K9 Niko scaled two 6-foot high fences and ran into the woods while he was being professionally kenneled. Niko was being watched while his handler was out of town on vacation.

According to the social media post by the Greenfield Police Department, nearly a dozen K9 handlers from all over western Massachusetts helped officers from Greenfield, Gill, Northfield, Environmental Police, Massachusetts State Police, and members of the Franklin County Sherrif’s Department in an attempt to find and get Niko back. Several residents of Gill also helped in the search.

Police were able to find the dog four separate times with the latest being near Kuzmeskus Bus Company, but the dog, not being comfortable with anyone but his handler, kept running away. Police believe that due to the strong bond that Niko and his handler have, he is searching for his handler and is evading capture on purpose.

The search for K9 Niko has since been suspended, however, his handler made arrangements for an emergency flight back home to aid in searching for Niko and will be back in the area later Thursday night. Police believe that as soon as his handler calls for him, he will return. Residents of Gill were notified through reverse 911 that if they see Niko to not approach him as it may make him run and hide more.

Instead, call the Gill Police Department at (413) 863-9398. Gill Police will be able to assist the Greenfield Police Department in knowing the approximate whereabouts and from there the department will respond with a K9 cruiser as it is a place he loves and feels comfortable in to see if he loads himself in.

Knowing his location will also make it easier for the handler to find him. It is noted that Niko is highly trained and Greenfield Police Department does not believe that he is a threat to people unless he is frightened, cornered, or injured.