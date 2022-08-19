GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Over the next few weeks, the Greenfield Police Department will begin to wear body worn cameras, which was funded through the state.

The department applied for the Executive Office of Public Safety and Security grant and was awarded nearly $80,000 to begin training and wearing body cameras. Representatives from Galaxy Integrated Technologies Inc. set up the technology at the police department Friday and the station’s IT employee installed all the infrastructure needed to maintain the system.

All Greenfield officers will begin to wear body cameras beginning September 1, giving everyone time to register and train on the equipment. This is a big upgrade for the department, since before they relied on mounted cameras installed in their cruisers which are locked into position and may not capture everything in the field. Body camera’s will help officers record incidents, which will be helpful to citizens as well.

The cruiser cameras will remain active until their contract expires and will help record inside the cruisers when driving with individuals.