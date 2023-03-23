GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield has found a solution for low-staffing levels that have left some overnight hours without officer coverage but it won’t fix anything right away.

22News dug into the Federal Community Oriented Police Services (COPS) Grant funding and how it will help the department going forward.

The Greenfield Public Safety Commission has secured federal grant funding for the hiring of four additional employees, including three officers and one dispatcher. The COPS Grant will provide $375,000 to fund the salaries of those four positions.

Pursuit of the grant was first announced by Police Chief Robert Haigh back in January. That announcement came alongside another… that the department was planning to cut patrols between 11:00 at night and 7:00 in the morning to accommodate a non-increase in funding from the city. Since that announcement, Massachusetts State Police stepped in to fill the gap.

Currently, there are four hours overnight, from 3:00 a.m. to 7:00 a.m., when calls to the Greenfield Police Department are fielded and responded to by state police assigned to a temporary mobile command center.

According to a social media post from the State Police Association of Massachusetts, the command center will remain until the issue is resolved but that could take some time.

The Public Safety Commission introduced the four new hires at their meeting this week. According to the Greenfield Recorder, only one of the new officers has completed the police academy and been certified by the Peace Officer Standards and Training Commission, the other two haven’t started the academy yet.