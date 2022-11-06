GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) The Greenfield Police Department is warning residents of a potential scam targeting the department.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, T-shirts with the department patch are being sold without the department’s permission. Scammers target potential victims in the comment section on popular posts.

The department is working to remove the posts but is warning social media followers that the scammers target the department’s posts often and create new profiles to get around the block feature that Facebook offers.