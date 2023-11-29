GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Police Department is warning residents of a scheme involving a fake towing company that’s been going on recently.

According to the Greenfield Police Department, a factious company called “Miley Towing” has been putting information online claiming that they are a towing company from Greenfield. The police department said that it seems to be a fake company due to its reported address being an abandoned building on Chapman Street that is not large enough to be a towing service.

This scheme has already victimized one resident in Franklin County. It is being asked to spread the word about the “Miley Towing” scheme in Greenfield to protect the residents of Franklin County.