Greenfield preparing for in-person learning for the first time in a year

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The state’s Education Department is aiming for in-person learning next month, so Greenfield’s School Department is having parents turn in surveys, saying whether they want their child to start in-person learning or continue remote learning.

Greenfield has been in the state’s “green” category for COVID-19 cases. With vaccines going to teachers starting Thursday, the question is how to bring students back.

“If there were guidelines put in order, I think it would be great for the kids,” Tracey Alex from Greenfield told 22News.

Greenfield’s Interim Superintendent Doctor Judith Houle said the district has purchased disinfectants and is in the process of bringing in air purifiers.

“We’re just hoping that over time we can make it to every school district and get them vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Franklin County Sheriff Christopher Donelan said.

Donelan and his team have been working alongside the Franklin Regional Council of Governments to get vaccines out. Right now, the county is giving out about 2,000 shots a week, but he said they have the ability to do 3,000.

“The state has got to come up with more vaccines more quickly for us,” Donelan said. “Once we can get to a place where those two numbers match, I think we’re gonna move very quickly through this process.”

Sheriff Donelan also said county leaders are in talks to figure out a potential drive through vaccination site, where they would be able to give out even more vaccines than before.