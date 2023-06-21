GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library is now closed as the city prepares to move into a new building.
The library’s digital resources, virtual programs, and general information remain accessible on the library’s website. The new library will open on Monday, July 13th right next door to the current library building, which has been used as the city’s library since 1909.
The Greenfield Public Library encourages residents to use the following resources during the temporary closure:
- Need a computer? Most local libraries, including the Nahman-Watson Library at Greenfield Community College, have public computers available during their open hours. The list can be found on the GPL Blog.
- Have a question? Contact the library with these options:
· Email: librarian@greenfieldpubliclibrary.org
· Phone: (413) 772-1544
· The ‘contact us’ form at greenfieldpubliclibrary.org
- Looking for a book or DVD? The GPL library card can be used at over 140 libraries throughout Central and Western Massachusetts. When you’ve finished with the item, you can return it to the GPL and they’ll return it to the owning library.
- Curbside Pickup: Curbside pickup will be available at the new library on weekday mornings: 10 am – 12 pm, and afternoons: 4 – 6 pm, beginning Monday, July 3. You will be able to pick up any holds from other libraries, but the GPL collection will not be available until Thursday, July 13.