GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library is now closed as the city prepares to move into a new building.

The library’s digital resources, virtual programs, and general information remain accessible on the library’s website. The new library will open on Monday, July 13th right next door to the current library building, which has been used as the city’s library since 1909.

The Greenfield Public Library encourages residents to use the following resources during the temporary closure: