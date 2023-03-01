GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library will be closed from March 6th through March 10th to prepare for the new library.

The $2 million from over 650 community members for the new library included the addition of a large children’s room, a dedicated teen space, technology, multiple quiet study areas, and spaces for meetings.

According to a news release from the Greenfield Public Library, in order for the staff to start preparing the library books, DVDs, and music collections for the new library, the library has to close from Monday, March 6th to Friday, March 10th.

Staff will be available to answer the phone and email messages throughout the week, and will check in returned items. Their online services will be available 24/7 at greenfield public library.org, and they will hold your requested items for an extra week after they reopen.

The library will reopen in the current building on March 11th from 9:30 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.