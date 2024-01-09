GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Unleash the entrepreneurial spirit in your child with a unique financial education program offered by the Greenfield Public Library in collaboration with Franklin First Credit Union.

Registration is now open for this free 12-week program that kicks off on Monday, February 5, at Greenfield Public Library, located at 412 Main Street.

Photo courtesy of Greenfield Public Library

The program is specifically designed for 12 to 14-year-olds residing in Franklin County. It aims to instill financial literacy by immersing participants in the world of entrepreneurship. Through a series of engaging and interactive sessions, young minds will learn valuable concepts that will shape their financial understanding and management skills for the future.

Each weekly one-hour session will guide participants through the fundamentals of financial education by taking them on a journey of creating and managing a small business. The program’s structured approach will commence with assisting each child in developing a unique business idea. As the weeks progress, participants will delve into the basics of running a business and, most importantly, gain insights into prudent money management practices.

The program reaches its pinnacle with a real-world marketplace experience, allowing the young entrepreneurs to apply the skills they’ve acquired throughout the program. This hands-on component adds a practical dimension to their learning, fostering a deeper understanding of financial principles.

The program is not just an educational opportunity; it’s an empowering experience for youth to cultivate essential life skills. By embracing the entrepreneurial mindset, participants will not only learn about financial concepts but also develop creativity, critical thinking, and problem-solving abilities.

The initiative is made possible through the collaborative efforts of the Greenfield Public Library and Franklin First Credit Union, reflecting their commitment to community education and youth empowerment.

To secure a spot for your child in this transformative program, pre-registration is required. Interested parents can email Dave@franklinfirst.org, or call (413) 774-6700. Registration will close on Friday, February 2.