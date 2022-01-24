Greenfield Public Library reaches fundraising goal

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Library has announced that it has reached its fundraising goal of $2-million.

“It’s gratifying to reach such an ambitious goal,” said Jeanne Canteen, President of the Foundation’s board of directors and Campaign Chair. “The dedication and passion of the library supporters have been driving forces in raising these funds to support Greenfield’s first public library building.”

The goal was reached following tremendous support from the Greenfield Community according to a statement sent to WWLP by the library. The current plans for the library include the addition of ample children’s room, a dedicated teen space, technology, multiple quiet study areas, and spaces for meetings.

“This has absolutely been a community-based project, from volunteers to donors,” said Doris Cowdrey, Chair of the Greenfield Public Library Board of Trustees. “We’re proud that this project connected so many people in support of the library. It demonstrates our region’s love of libraries and recognition of their importance in community life.”

The library reports that over 650 community members donated to the campaign to raise the needed funds.

“We are thankful to be able to be in a position where we can give our time and resources to help make this vision happen. This project, all politics aside, ultimately provides access to knowledge and technology for our entire community,” said Jenn and Merrill Gagne. “We can’t wait to bring our children into the new Greenfield library.”