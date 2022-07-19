GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Public Schools District has made an announcement that new Principals will added to the Newton and Greenfield middle schools in the fall.

“Exciting changes are happening in our district this year,” said Christine DeBarge, Superintendent of Greenfield Public Schools. “Michelle Fenimore, who previously worked as our Principal at Federal Street School, will be taking on a new role as our Principal of Greenfield Middle School. Michelle has undeniable leadership skills and understands the needs of our district, students, and staff and we are thrilled to have her as our Greenfield Middle School Principal this fall.”

In 2011, Fenimore received her Master’s in Education from the University of Massachusetts Amherst. She has 15 years of experience working in public schools.

“I’ve loved being a part of this community for the past four years,” said Fenimore. “Greenfield Middle School is such a welcoming and safe environment; I couldn’t be more thankful for the students and staff that I am so fortunate to interact with daily.”

“We are also excited to introduce our new Newton School principal, Darlene Rehor,” continued DeBarge. “Darlene is a perfect fit for Newton School, she has worked in similar close knit schools in the past, and she shows a deep understanding and appreciation for the way small school districts operate.”

Rehor has over 25 years worth of experience, for 21 of those years she was elementary classroom teacher. She led as a Gateway Regional School District’s Elementary Assistant Principal since 2017.

“During my interview process, I felt instantly connected to the school district and the staff. Everyone I met at Greenfield was so welcoming, “ said Rehor. “I am passionate about education, and I am committed to continuously fostering relationships between students, families, and staff to ensure everyone feels connected and valued. The goal is for everyone to flourish, and in a supportive school environment everyone makes gains.”