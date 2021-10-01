Greenfield Public Schools address TikTok trend “Slap a Teacher”

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A school advisory went out to parents Thursday addressing a new and potentially violent challenge being posed.

The Greenfield Public Schools Superintendent Dr. DeBarge is urging families to remind students the TikTok challenge, slap a staff person/teacher, may be considered assault. The district wants to make sure everyone knows the consequences as this trend takes effect Friday.

According to the superintendent’s updates, an advisory or meeting is being held Friday for all students to discuss respectful behavior and positive expectations for behavior in school and with others. Elementary schools will be focused on positive behavior and the possible exposure of inappropriate behavior they may see online. The discussion with middle and high school students will have language developmentally appropriate but more specific in terms of addressing TikTok.

School officials are encouraging parents to remind students to make good choices, treat others as they would like to be treated, and be a leader rather than following social media.