Greenfield Public Schools to begin remotely

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield School Committee voted August 12 to begin the 2020-2021 school year under a remote / remote plus option.

According to the Greenfield Public School’s website, the reopening preliminary plan outlines the phases that begin with full remote learning for students that include a plan to offer in-person services for families with the highest-needs in the Massachusetts Department of Elementary and Secondary Education guidance for remote learning.

The reopening plan for Greenfield Public Schools documents include 35 pages with a letter from Superintendent Harper to the community, the program planning and outline of each of the four phases and health and safety protocols for COVID-19.

Phase 1: Remote Learning + Family Meetings

Phase 2: Add High Needs Learners

Phase 3: Add “Elements” & “Greenfield S.T.R.E.A.M.S.”

Phase 4: Add “Early Essentials”

Remote Model

The Remote model will be significantly more rigorous than it was in Spring, 2020, consistent with updated DESE guidance and based on extensive family feedback. Live instruction will be provided daily, in addition to pre-recorded video instruction, project-based assignments, and additional content delivery systems. Whenever possible, teachers will teach from their classrooms in order to access reliable internet, classroom resources, and connect students to their school environment. Frequent teacher feedback will be provided. Students will be graded, and daily attendance is expected. The district is exploring purchasing additional content delivery systems to support consistent delivery of curriculum to students, including for students with Individualized Education Plans.

Remote Plus Model

The “Remote Plus” model combines all of the Remote offerings with additional in-person weekly tutoring in small groups (“pods”) and more intensive services for high-needs students following the Cohort model. In addition, students who do not have access to internet at home can register to attend supervised study sessions at 6-foot distances at school where they can participate in Remote Learning in a safe environment. School Lunch will be offered on a grab ‘n go model.

In-person learning will be offered during the a four phased approach. The Greenfield School Committee with meet bi-weekly to determine the plan.

In accordance with the DESE Remote Learning Guidance the following groups of students will be prioritized for receiving in-person services.