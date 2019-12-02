Greenfield receives 12 to 18 inches of snow

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield is right in that middle cusp of between the 12 to 18 inches over the course of this storm or 8 to 12 inches Monday morning.

Some places further west in Franklin county such as Hawley has already seen 13 inches since this storm began Sunday.

There is an emergency parking ban in effect in greenfield prohibiting parking on both sides of residential streets until 7 a.m on Tuesday. The ban does not include on-street metered parking, permitted spaces, or parking lots such as Hope Street or Downtown economy lot.

The Greenfield Fire Department is urging people to clear snow away from fire hydrants on their property as well as from your gas and dryer vents to keep carbon monoxide outside.