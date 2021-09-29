Greenfield receives $400K PARC grant for new skatepark

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield is rolling in the green, they’ve just been awarded a $400,000 PARC Grant by the state. They’ll be using this to build a new skatepark.

The Greenfield Parks and Recreational Department told 22News this will be behind the old Wilson’s building.

The Chapman Davis Parking Lot will be close to downtown. This funding comes from the State’s Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs. This was part of the Baker-Polito Administration’s $10 million grant, going towards projects across the state.

That includes park improvements, open space acquisitions, and land conservation. The money coming from the EEA’s capital budget and was delivered through a number of programs. That includes PARC or Parkland Acquisitions and Renovations for Communities, as well as Local Acquisitions for Natural Diversity (LAND).

The money covering projects in 37 communities and six conservation districts.