GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – From the Commonwealth, the Greenfield Health Department will receive 6,300 additional COVID-19 at-home rapid antigen tests. One of the 264 cities and towns that requested additional tests is Greenfield.

The tests will be distributed over the next two weeks. Through the Greenfield Health Department and the Franklin Regional Council of Governments, Franklin County residents will have access.

“Though COVID activity is thankfully again trending downward, it is important to remain vigilant and to get tested if you have symptoms or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive– even if you are fully vaccinated,” explained Health Director Jennifer Hoffman. “In addition to rapid antigen testing, the City has returned PCR testing to Greenfield Community College and continues to monitor the wastewater system for traces of the virus– all to get the most accurate read on coronavirus activity in Greenfield.”

With an additional 2,000 tests being received, tests will be provided to Deerfield, Montague, and Sunderland. More than 11,500 rapid tests have been received by the City since March.