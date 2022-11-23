GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Recreation Department has received a grant of around $16,000 for upgrades to the city’s only dog park.

This $16,300 grant is from the Cambridge-based Stanton Foundation to upgrade the Paws Park at Green River Park, according to a news release from the City of Greenfield. The grant will be used to install two additional benches, construct a small storage shed, add a dog agility feature, and spread additional pea stones.

“I’m thrilled to see the community still supporting the care and upkeep of the Paws Park; I applaud the volunteers who were the catalysts for this funding,” said Recreation Director Christy Moore. “I also want to thank the Stanton Foundation for coming through for the Paws Park once again. An earlier Stanton grant helped to construct the park.”

The upgrades are on track and are to be completed next Spring.