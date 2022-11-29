GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Sustainable Materials Recovery Program grant worth $22,600 was given to the Greenfield Department of Public Works.

The Greenfield Transfer Station is using $5,000 for a new “universal waste shed” for certain items to be collected such as fluorescent lamps, batteries, and devices that contain mercury. The remaining funds are going towards promoting recycling and purchasing recycled products like rain barrels, composters, and recycling bins.

“This grant is a testament to Greenfield’s forward-thinking approach to reducing waste and increasing recycling for the benefit of the community and our environment,” said DPW Recycling Coordinator Janine Greaves. “Greenfield has been ahead of the curve when it comes to removing items like mattresses and textiles from the waste stream and it’s gratifying to be recognized for that.”

The grant money has come from the Commonwealth of Massachusetts for all of the completed recycling activities. Altogether, 270 municipalities and regional groups have received a total of $4.2 million.