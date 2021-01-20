Greenfield receives grant to install backup generator at Millbrook Wellfield site

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The city of Greenfield received a $176,025.62 grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to install a backup generator at the Millbrook Wellfield site.

According to a news release sent to 22News, this funding will be used to install a backup generator at the Millbrook Wellfield site that will ensure there is no interruption in both potable water service and treatment during power outages.

DPW Director Warner stated, “With the addition of this backup generator coming online in the city – we are building even stronger resiliency into our municipal water infrastructure. During any potential power outages, this backup generator will help provide both potable and fire service water to Greenfield”.

The total cost of this project will be $228,007.50 with a 25% match from the city, including approximately $57,001.88 provided by in-kind services from the Department of Public Works.

The funding was provided to the City of Greenfield through the Federal Emergency Management Agency and will be administered by the Massachusetts Emergency Management Agency.

“I’m grateful to Director Warner and the efforts of the Greenfield DPW to help secure this federal grant funding for the City of Greenfield. This funding will help to strengthen both the resiliency and quality of our municipal water infrastructure,” Mayor Wedegartner said.