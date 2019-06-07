Greenfield recognizes Pride Month

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Franklin County raised the Pride flag in downtown Greenfield on Friday.

The City of Greenfield is recognizing Pride Month. Dozens of people gathered at the Town Common Friday to kick off celebrations for the LGBTQ community with the raising of the Pride flag.

Greenfield will host their annual Pride Parade and rally on Saturday, June 15, welcoming the community to celebrate safely, openly and free from discrimination.

“It means so much that we come out together on one day whether it rains or shines to support each other, to support ourselves, to support our youth,” vendor coordinator Myck LeMay told 22News. “That was one of our youth that raised the flag. The youth are an integral part of this event.”

Greenfield resident Felisha Rosa added, “It’s good for youth to have that community and it’s always good for youth to be involved because not a lot of their voices are heard.”

The new rainbow pride flag now includes a black and brown stripe to represent queer people of color.

LeMay told 22News, this year marks the 50th anniversary of the Stonewall Rebellion in New York, which began the modern day LGBTQ civil rights movement.

“Huge, huge anniversary for us Queer folk to commemorate what happened 50-years-ago, the work that people did, what they suffered, that really laid the groundwork for our own,” LeMay said.

LeMay told 22News, the parade will include classic cars, “dikes on bikes,” and 100 different floats — double the amount from last year. You can also expect local food vendors, musicians and guest speakers.