GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Recreation will be hosting its annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration on Saturday.

At the event, the Greenfield Recreation has planned multiple activities such as music, which begins at 4:00 p.m., according to the City of Greenfield. After the music starts, there will be live music from youth performers at 5:15 p.m., The Uncles at 6:00 p.m., After Glo at 7:15 p.m., and the Greenfield Military Band at 8:30 p.m.

There will also be lots of food at the event, such as fried dough, french fries, and ice cream, and will be sold by vendors throughout the celebration. People who are attending the event are also welcome to bring their own picnic.

Greenfield Recreation will also be presenting the Fortin Family Award at 7:10 p.m., which pays tribute to Tina and Ken Fortin, a family that regularly volunteered for Greenfield Recreation

and the Friends of Greenfield Recreation for three decades.

The National Anthem will be performed by Frontier Regional School student Adelaide Ehle at 9:30 p.m. before the fireworks go off at 9:35 p.m.

“We hope the weather cooperates for our dazzling display. It is an event you surely will not want to miss,” said Recreation Director Christy Moore.

7 Day Forecast

The rain date for the celebration is Saturday, July 15. They will notify the public on Friday, June 30, if the celebration needs to be postponed. Also, the Greenmind Fair and Share will take place on Sunday, July 2, at the Franklin County Fairgrounds. The event starts at 12:00 p.m., with fireworks launching at 9:00 p.m.

Fireworks are illegal in Massachusetts

According to Mass.gov, it is illegal for residents to use or sell fireworks in Massachusetts. It is also illegal to purchase fireworks from neighboring states such as New Hampshire and transport them into the state.