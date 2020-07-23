Greenfield reinstates plastic bag ban after Baker eases COVID restrictions

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Governor Charlie Baker is easing guidelines in grocery stores and allowing reusable bags again.

Greenfield only imposed a plastic bag ban in January of 2020 but due to COVID-19, they had to re-allow stores to offer them for health and safety reasons. After months of having residents choose between paper and plastic due to the COVID-19 restriction on reusable bags, Greenfield is re-implementing their plastic bag ban.

“We at least have 30-days. We’ll we’re under the 30 days now, August 17 to get rid of those,” Foster’s Supermarket President, Matthew Deane told 22News.

Gov. Baker rescinded his COVID-19 order that banned reusable bags in stores and allowed cities with plastic bag bans to temporarily reinstate their use. Greenfield is one of the cities which had to temporarily hold its plastic bag ban back on March 25.

Governor Baker originally restricted the use of reusable bags in stores to protect essential grocery workers from having to come into contact with items from other people’s homes that might’ve spread COVID-19.

“We didn’t really know too much about the virus, we’ve been learning as we go along. I was for it [the reusable bag ban] because we didn’t know if it was like contact,” Greenfield resident, Karen McPhee told 22News.

Now all Greenfield stores that started using plastic bags during the peak of the pandemic, have until August 17 to get rid of all their bags.

Foster’s supermarket in Greenfield says there was little heads up before the Governor announced the update, they even ordered 20 cases of plastic bags the day before the announcement. But Deane said it’s been a slow roll out of people bringing their own bags to the store.

“So far very few people who are actually bringing them in but I’m sure it will pick up going forward,” Deane said.

At Foster’s, store associates are allowed to request customers to bag their own groceries if they are uncomfortable with a customer’s reusable bag. Businesses that have trouble with the new update can contact the Greenfield Department of Public Health to apply for a waiver.