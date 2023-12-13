GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A new resource pamphlet is helping seniors in Greenfield. An age-friendly resource guide has now been mailed to all Greenfield households with residents aged 61 and over.

The booklet includes information on all facets of senior living, including abuse protection, advocacy and information, memory disorders, assisted living, home care, the senior center, behavioral health, food and nutrition, health, home care, finance and a plethora of other topics. It also includes spaces where seniors can input personal information to keep as a resource when needed.

“We moved here about eight years ago and we were not aware of the vast amount of resources available in Greenfield and so one of the things that I thought was why not let people know what’s actually available,” said Marily Keim of Greenfield.

“They did a wonderful job and they collated all this information about resources in the community, they made this beautiful booklet that’s easy to read and easy to find the information,” said Hope Macary, Director of the Greenfield Senior Center.

The guide was funded by grants from the Franklin Regional Council of Governments who distributed awards of approximately $4,300 in 2023 and 2024.

Both Hope and Marily said that the response so far has been overwhelmingly positive and they hope that maybe other communities follow suit with something similar.