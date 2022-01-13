Greenfield residents along Grove Street evacuated after gas line ruptured

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Residents in the area of Grove Street in Greenfield have been evacuated after a gas line ruptured Thursday morning.

According to a news release sent to 22News from the mayor’s office, crews from the fire department were called to a ruptured 2-inch gas line in the area of 16 Grove Street. Residents have been evacuated and are safe.

The mayor’s office said there is no threat to the public at this time however, residents may smell the odor of gas as far away as one mile. The area is isolated and controlled as emergency responders are working with Berkshire Gas to repair the gas line.