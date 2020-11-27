Greenfield residents embrace holiday spirit

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – When everything was locked down, you may remember people brought out their holiday decorations in March.

All to give people a bit of hope. Now with Thanksgiving ending, we wanted to see if the holiday season feels extra special this year. In Greenfield, the lights on Poet’s Seat Tower have been turned on to ring in the season. Some, feel like Kaleb Thurston. He’s been thinking about the holidays.

Thurston has been saving up since this summer to make the holiday special for his 3-year-old son. Others, like Robert Badillo, say they haven’t been thinking about the holiday that much yet.

“Everyone kind of gets this anticipation and the worries of world get to simmer down a bit,” said Thurston.

“It’s all the same. You know, get to see the family. that’s the best part,” said Badillo.

One thing people can look forward to in Franklin County is a holiday light display at the Fairgrounds.

The lights will go on Friday for a drive through experience benefitting local non profits like Big Brothers, Big Sisters.