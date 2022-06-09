GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents are being encouraged to address soaring energy prices.

The City of Greenfield and Greenfield Light & Power are urging consumers to check their electricity provider to ensure they are getting the best deal.

In a news release sent to 22News, Greenfield Light & Power said that all Greenfield electricity customers are eligible to participate in its electricity aggregation program. Consumers can enroll or find additional information at the Greenfield Light and Power website. They can join or leave at any time for no cost or penalty.

In Massachusetts, there are three ways to purchase your electricity:

Your utility company can do it for you.

Sign a contract with an electricity supplier yourself. (You may have received offers in the mail or over the phone).

Your municipal government can sign a contract with an electricity supplier on your behalf. This is municipal electricity aggregation, and what the Greenfield Light & Power Program is.

“We are mindful that people are paying more for everything,” said Greenfield Energy and Sustainability Director Carole Collins. “Greenfield Light & Power is one way to help keep electricity costs manageable for Greenfield’s electricity customers.”

Greenfield Light & Power’s rate for all classes is 9.879 cents per kilowatt-hour for 100% green electricity. Eversource’s Basic Service charge is expected to increase to 15.348 cents per kilowatt-hour on July 1. According to Greenfield Light & Power, this represents an increase of nearly 12% over Eversource’s winter rate, and over 55% higher than Greenfield Light & Power’s rate.

Since it takes up to two billing cycles to switch providers, Greenfield Light & Power wanted to alert consumers to review their electricity supplier and make any changes now if they choose.

Greenfield Light & Power added that while its program is providing savings compared with Eversource’s prices now and through the end of the year, Eversource’s future prices are not known. As a result, Greenfield Light & Power cannot guarantee to provide savings compared with Eversource in the future.