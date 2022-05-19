GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP)– Greenfield residents are raising questions about a member of the police department being investigated and put on paid administrative leave.

Lt. Todd Dodge supported and testified for former police officer Patrick Buchanan in his lawsuit against the City of Greenfield and Police Chief Robert Haigh for racially motivated discrimination. A Hampshire County Superior Court special jury found for Buchanan on May 6, 2022.

Court documents received by the 22News I-Team from Greenfield residents show that on May 6, 2022, the same day as the court’s verdict, Greenfield Mayor Roxann Wedegartner sent two letters to Dodge. The first one notified him that he is under investigation after a complaint was lodged against him involving untruthfulness and violations of other undisclosed departmental rules.

A second letter places him on paid administrative leave because, “The City has initiated an investigation into allegations concerning your performance of your duties and your fitness to perform your duties. The allegations include that you recently made false allegations while under oath concerning Chief Haigh’s past conduct during testimony at the Hampshire County Superior Court.” The letter also informs Dodge that he must remain at home during his assigned shift hours, to be available for investigators, and must ask permission to leave his home during those hours.

22News contacted the Mayor’s office for comment but have yet to receive a reply. We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Read the Hampshire County Superior Court documents on Lt. Dodge’s complaint and letters to Dodge from Mayor Wedegartner here: