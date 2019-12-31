Several houses in Greenfield struck by lightning, other weather-related incidents reported

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire officials in Greenfield were called to multiple weather-related incidents during Monday’s wintry mix.
The Greenfield Fire Department said there were several collisions all over town, especially on I-91 and Route 2. There were also reports of lightning strikes throughout the town where a few residences were struck and checked.
A lightning strike on Colrain Road also affected businesses. Crews were called to make repairs.
Greenfield fire officials are advising drivers to continue using caution while traveling on the slick roads.