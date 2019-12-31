1  of  3
Closings and Delays
Holyoke Community Charter School STCC VOC Transportation

Several houses in Greenfield struck by lightning, other weather-related incidents reported

Franklin County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Greenfield Fire Department

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Police and fire officials in Greenfield were called to multiple weather-related incidents during Monday’s wintry mix. 

The Greenfield Fire Department said there were several collisions all over town, especially on I-91 and Route 2. There were also reports of lightning strikes throughout the town where a few residences were struck and checked. 

A lightning strike on Colrain Road also affected businesses. Crews were called to make repairs. 

Greenfield fire officials are advising drivers to continue using caution while traveling on the slick roads.

Click here for the Waze Traffic Map 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Weather Maps

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Daycast

Daycast

Northeast Temperatures

Northeast Temperatures

Temperatures

Temperatures

Dew Points

Dew Points

Wind Speeds

Wind Speeds

Wind Gusts

Wind Gusts

Heat Index

Heat Index

More Weather Tools

Almanac

Weather App

Text Alerts

Newsletters

State Police Overtime Scandal

More State Police Overtime Investigation

Trending Stories

22News Storm Team

Weather Tweets