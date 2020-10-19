Greenfield residents taking advantage of early voting

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Early voting across the country is seeing quite the turn out this election and it’s no different in Greenfield.

Whether you’re voting in person early, mailing your ballot or voting on November 3rd, the Greenfield city clerk says they will start processing those ballots on Election Day.

“Voter turn out has been absolutely tremendous.” Kathryn Scott, Greenfield City Clerk

Since early voting started up this weekend, folks in Greenfield are taking advantage of it. Some for the first time.

“I really was so excited about voting that I didn’t want to wait,” said Greenfield resident Ginger Selman.

Harold Donivan of Greenfield also told 22News, “It keeps the lines shorter at the polling places on Election Day.”

The city clerk’s office says the line outside the clerks office is not just the lunch rush. They’re seeing a bit of a steady turn out. If you are casting your ballot for early voting, Scott says that you need to be patient.

“Due to the pandemic, we’re only allowing one voter in the office at a time. So it is taking a little bit longer and we appreciate all the patience of the voters,” said Scott.

In Greenfield, they’re also asking voters basic screening questions such as if you have been exposed to anyone with COVID-19 or if you are supposed to be quarantining. However early voters say it’s worth it to perform their civic duty.

“Please, everyone vote! It’s very important. And your vote counts. Whether or not you think someone is really going to win and it ‘doesn’t matter.’ It does matter,” said Selman.

If you’re an early voter, whether it’s in person or by mail, you can track your ballot’s status by checking the secretary of state’s website.