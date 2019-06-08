Greenfield residents to pay more for water soon

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Greenfield residents will soon be paying for their water and sewer.

Greenfield DPW Director Marlo Warner told 22News rates will increase 10 percent as of July 1, but ratepayers won’t see the increase until January 2020.

The increase will help generate revenue to support operating costs for the year. It will cover the cost of repair and replacement of more than 150 miles of water lines and to fund the replacement of the Leyden Woods Pump Station.

Greenfield Mayor William Martin told 22News that increased rates are to ensure and maintain Greenfield water.

“It’s going to benefit the city because we want to maintain and to continuously provide the good quality, clean, and safe water,” Mayor Martin said. “This is all going to be spent in Greenfield. The idea is to always have the money in reserve to spend, not have to borrow, specifically for repair and replacement.”

According to the city, the average annual water bill will be about $404. The average sewer bill will be around $660.