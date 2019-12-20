Greenfield retailers and residents preparing for plastic bag ban

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A typical grocery shopping experience will soon be a little less typical in Greenfield. With the sight of plastic bags, disappearing.

Two weeks after the start of the new year, Greenfield merchants will no longer be able use plastic bags. The Greenfield City Council approved the plastic bag ban last January.

“Customers are going to have to get used to it,” Foster’s Super Market President, Matthew Deane told 22News. “I mean it’s going to be the same everywhere in town.”

This time-table will force retailers to use up their plastic bag inventory, or risk fines.

“The last batch we didn’t get the logo put on them. We’ve just been getting by with generic bags. Because we didn’t want to get stuck with a bunch of them that we couldn’t get rid of,” Deane said.

For some independent grocery stores, the plastic bag ban can be a potential financial burden. For Foster’s, ordering paper bags costs three times as much as order plastic bags.

Deane said stores in Turners Falls have offered to buy his plastic bags before the ban starts. Under the Greenfield ban, stores must charge at least 5 cents per paper bag, but Foster’s might charge more due to the cost.

Of course, people can bring their own re-usable bags.

“It’s good for the environment and I think it’s ridiculous to pay for a grocery bag when I go shopping. I think everyone should do their own bags,” South Deerfield resident, Sue O’Connor told 22News.

But not everyone agrees. One Greenfield resident says the plastic bags can be reused for other purposes.

“I think it’s a major inconvenience. We use our plastic bags as trash can liners. I work with the homeless people they use plastic bags all the time for a variety of things,” Paul Scammon said.

Businesses can apply to be exempt from the ban if they cite “undue hardship.” The plastic bag ban officially starts on January 16.