Greenfield RMV reopened for registration drop-off and appointment only transactions

GEENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Registry of Motor Vehicles in Greenfield has reopened Tuesday since it closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The RMV is open from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. by appointment only transactions, it is not open to the general public. Appointments can be made online for transactions that cannot be completed by phone, mail or online.

Customers may drop off registration and title services for individual and commercial vehicles on Monday, Wednesdays, and Fridays.

Senior hours are available on Wednesdays by appointment only for 75 years of age or older whose driver’s license or ID card expire in September and October, including customers whose licenses/IDs were extended from March, April, May and June and are due to expire soon.

Below are the options for seniors to renew by appointment: