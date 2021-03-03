Greenfield Savings Bank creates master list to support struggling restaurants

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – While restrictions have eased up on restaurants, the impacts of the pandemic are being felt by many eateries across the Pioneer Valley.

Now, Greenfield Savings Bank has compiled a list of all the restaurants in Franklin and Hampshire counties, hoping to raise awareness and support.

“[We] encourage people to go out and eat locally as best as they can to support these restaurants and hopefully get them over this final hurdle,” said John Howland, the president and CEO of Greenfield Saving Bank.

According to Howland, the bank has been helping many restaurants get their Paycheck Protection Program or PPP loans. However, by putting together this list of roughly 200 restaurants, he hopes will have broader impacts.

“It’s not just the restaurants that get affected here, it’s the farms it’s the people who support the restaurants and sell to the restaurants as well,” he told 22News. “So this really helps on many levels. So if we can get people to go to the restaurants, we can really help the whole economy.”

Mesa Verde has been a part of the Greenfield community for 18-years and the owner said something like this master list can be a big help

“To see this necessary reminder that we need the support, it’s not something like you don’t feel like making dinner tonight,” she said. “It’s actually an important contribution to the economic radiance of this area.”

Here is the master list of restaurants.