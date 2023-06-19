GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A staff member of Four Rivers Charter Public School in Greenfield has been placed on administrative leave due to a misconduct allegation.

A letter from Principal Jenni Manfredi was sent to parents on Friday, June 16th stating that Four Rivers Charter Public School has received a report regarding misconduct involving a staff member. Manfredi said all families impacted have been contacted and an investigation is being conducted.

22News contacted Manfredi however, was unable to confirm any specifics regarding the identity of the staff member or the nature of the alleged misconduct, “due to the confidential nature of the investigation.”

Families with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact Manfredi directly by emailing jmanfredi@fourriverscharter.org.

Four Rivers Charter School located at 248 Colrain Rd. in Greenfield, has approximately 200 students in grades 7th through 12th. There are currently 13 staff members and 33 faculty members listed on the school’s website. The last day is Wednesday, June 21st.