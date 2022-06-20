GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Any child under the age of 18 is eligible for the Greenfield Summer Eats Program.

Greenfield Public Schools (GPS) Food Services will be offering breakfast and lunch Monday through Friday at ten locations across the city. The program begins Monday, June 27 and runs to Friday, August 19, 2022. No registration or ID is required.

The program is holding a Summer Eats Kick Off free cookout at the Green River Swimming & Recreation Area on Wednesday, June 22, from 4-6 PM (Rain date, June 23). All kids under 18 and their parents or guardians are invited to attend. The event will also offer free resources and activities from local organizations and businesses.

Below is the listing of meal locations and times for when breakfast and lunch will be served:

AEL, 1 Place Terrace, Breakfast: 8:30-9 AM, Lunch: 12-12:30 PM

Green River Park, 22 Petty Plain Road, Breakfast: 9-10 AM, Lunch: 11:30-12:30 PM

Greenfield Gardens, 2 Pray Drive, Breakfast: 9-10 AM, Lunch: 11:30-12:30 PM

Greenfield High School, 21 Barr Ave, Breakfast: 8:30-9 AM, Lunch: 12-12:30 PM

Green River Swimming & Recreation Area, 1 Nash’s Mill Rd, Breakfast: 8:30-9:30 AM, Lunch:

11:30-12:30 PM

Hillside Splash Park, 42 Grove St, Breakfast: 9-10 AM, Lunch: 11:30-12:30 PM

Leyden Woods, 24 Leyden Woods Lane, Breakfast: 9-10 AM, Lunch: 11:30-12:30 PM

Newton School Playground, 70 Shelburne Road, Breakfast: 8-9 AM, Lunch: 11:30-12:30 PM

Oak Courts, 1 Elm Terrace, Breakfast: 9-10 AM, Lunch: 11:30-12:30

For more information about the Greenfield Summer Eats Program go to the PROJECT BREAD website; text FOOD or COMIDA to 877-77; or call 1-800-645-8333 for help in any language.