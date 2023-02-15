GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The City of Greenfield is looking to upgrade the access system for the Olive Street Parking Garage with license plate recognition technology.

The City wants a system that uses license plate recognition technology to manage the entry and exit of vehicles, eliminating the need for a barrier gate arm and physical tickets. Request for Proposals from qualified vendors to install and manage a new access system are due by 11 a.m. on March 2, 2023.

Greenfield Parking Garage (Courtesy: City of Greenfield)

“This is an upgrade that will improve the experience for residents, visitors and passholders and streamline the City’s parking management system,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “Frankly, the current barrier gate system has been plagued by problems and securing replacement parts has been a challenge. This improvement will create a completely automated system that will better serve our community.”

With the new system, drivers using the garage would have the option of paying by credit/debit card, mobile app, monthly pass or invoice sent by mail to the registered owner of the vehicle. The parking garage was completed in 2018 that includes four levels with a total of 274 spaces.