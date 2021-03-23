Greenfield Senior Center COVID-19 vaccine appointments

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Senior Center located at the John Zon Community Center is vaccinating all eligible people sitewide.

The Greenfield Police Department posted on Facebook, “all vaccination sites are listed but appointment availability is currently only shown for mass vaccination and some local Board of Health sites. For locations not providing their availability, click “Details” to visit their scheduling link for appointments.”

As of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Senior Center there are two appointments available Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and 39 vaccine appointments on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The vaccination offered at this location is Moderna.

Franklin County Vaccine Locations: