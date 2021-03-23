Greenfield Senior Center COVID-19 vaccine appointments

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Senior Center located at the John Zon Community Center is vaccinating all eligible people sitewide.
The Greenfield Police Department posted on Facebook, “all vaccination sites are listed but appointment availability is currently only shown for mass vaccination and some local Board of Health sites. For locations not providing their availability, click “Details” to visit their scheduling link for appointments.”
As of Tuesday at 12:30 p.m. at the Greenfield Senior Center there are two appointments available Wednesday between 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., and 39 vaccine appointments on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m. The vaccination offered at this location is Moderna.
Franklin County Vaccine Locations:
- Bernardston: Kringle Candle – The Barn at the Farm Table
- 220 South St Bernardston MA 01337
- All eligible people statewide
- Indoor
- Plan on arriving no more than ten minutes before your appointment. Please wear a t-shirt under your sweater or coat so we can reach your shoulder for the vaccine. You will be asked to wait for at least 15 minutes after your vaccination. It is best to use Chrome, FireFox or Safari as your browser when you register online.
- Deerfield – Tree House Brewing Company
- 1 Community Place South Deerfield MA 01373
- All eligible people statewide
- Indoor
- Plan on arriving no more than ten minutes before your appointment. Please wear a t-shirt under your sweater or coat so we can reach your shoulder for the vaccine. You will be asked to wait for at least 15 minutes after your vaccination. It is best to use Chrome, FireFox or Safari as your browser when you register online. This site is located off route 5 in the former Channing Bete building.
- Greenfield: Baystate Franklin Medical Center
- 164 High St, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Appointment info: Please do not open this link via Internet Explorer; use another browser, such as Safari, Chrome, Firefox, etc.
- Instructions at site: Park at hospital main entrance and proceed inside front door
- Accessibility: Fully accessible
- Days of the week open: Varies, please check link
- Greenfield: Big Y
- 237 Mohawk Trail Route 2, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Go to Pharmacy
- Days of week open: Daily
- Greenfield: CVS
- 137 Federal Street Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible Populations Statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Instructions at site: Check-in 15min prior
- Days of week open: Daily
- Greenfield: John Zon Center
- 35 Pleasant St, Greenfield, MA 01301
- Eligible populations statewide
- Site Type: Indoor
- Accessibility: There is ample parking and the site is wheelchair accessible.
- Days of the week open: Will vary, please click link to see available appointments.
- Shelburne Falls: Mohawk Trail Regional High School
- 26 Ashfield Rd Shelburne Falls MA 01370
- All eligible people statewide
- Indoor
- Plan on arriving no more than ten minutes before your appointment. Please wear a t-shirt under your sweater or coat so we can reach your shoulder for the vaccine. You will be asked to wait for at least 15 minutes after your vaccination. It is best to use Chrome, FireFox or Safari as your browser when you register online. This site is located in the little gym.
- Turners Falls: Franklin County Technical School
- 82 Industrial Blvd Turners Falls MA 01376
- Vaccine: Moderna
- All eligible people statewide
- Indoor
- Plan on arriving no more than ten minutes before your appointment. Please wear a t-shirt under your sweater or coat so we can reach your shoulder for the vaccine. You will be asked to wait for at least 15 minutes after your vaccination. It is best to use Chrome, Firefox, or Safari as your browser to register online.
- Clinic Hours : 10:00 am – 2:15 pm