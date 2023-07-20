GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Greenfield Council on Aging working to support seniors aged

55 and over has been selected for Big Y’s Community Bag Program.

According to a news release sent to 22News, throughout the month of August Greenfield Senior Center at John Zon Center will receive a $1 donation every time someone purchases a reusable Community Bag at the Big Y located at 237 Mohawk Trail, Route 2 in Greenfield.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be the recipient of the Big Y Community Bag Program in August,” said Council on Aging Director Hope Macary. “Community support such as this enhances our capacity to provide programs and services to Greenfield’s seniors.”

More than $340,000 has been donated to over 2,000 local nonprofits since the program launched in January 2019. The reusable bag program facilitates community support to try to make a difference in the communities where customers live and work.