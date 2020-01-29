Greenfield sergeant jailed for vehicular homicide raises questions about police speeding

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A former Greenfield Police Sergeant was sentenced to jail after being convicted of causing a deadly crash while on duty.

On Monday a jury found Sgt. James Rode guilty of motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation in connection with the deadly October 2017 crash. State Police investigators found that Rode was driving 84 miles an hour in a 30 miles an hour zone right before the crash.

When it comes to state law, police are allowed to drive over the speed limit but they must be cautious and keep in mind other drivers on the road. Greenfield Police told 22News that police must turn on the cruiser’s alarm and use flashing lights when driving to an emergency.

Witnesses reported at the time that Rode was not using his cruiser alarm before the crash. Greenfield police said officers are allowed to drive through an intersection without stopping at a stop sign.

Rode was ordered to serve at least nine months in jail.