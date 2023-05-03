GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – After over 85 years in business, a well-known shop in Greenfield is closing it’s doors.

After three generations in Greenfield, Baker Office Supply is closing down, to the dismay of many residents. Baker Office Supply has been a staple in downtown Greenfield for generations and many in the area are upset to hear this news. The owner of the business Bill Baker told 22News that while he would have loved to keep running the family business forever, it’s been difficult to sustain in the midst of a number of factors, including the rise of online shopping.

“We’ve built tons of great relationships with all sorts of customers we’ve had tremendous support from all the community, you know this has been a family business my wife worked really hard in the business and my kids grew up here it’s just been great I’m gonna miss the relationships and seeing everybody everyday,’ says Baker.

Baker followed in his grandfather and father’s footsteps and has owned the commodity shop on Main Street with his wife, Roberta since 1995; And while the storefront is closing, Baker will continue to run the copier division of the business.

This store has roots in Greenfield dating back to 1936 and so for the Baker family and it’s customers, this decision is a difficult one. “Just sad when you see the old places leaving, it’s like when you have an old friend and they move away or pass away, you miss them, and I’ve been doing business here, buying cards and buying papers and other things, and the people have always been friendly,” says Greenfield resident, Terry Renaud.

Hens & Chicks, a consignment store, will take its place at 310 Main St.