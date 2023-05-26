GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Greenfield Recreation Department says the new skate park at 71 Chapman Street will be open to the public on Friday.

While the park is soft opening this Friday, construction is still ongoing through the next few weeks. A formal grand opening is scheduled for Wednesday, June 21st on National Go Skateboarding Day. The 10,000-square-foot park was designed by Pillar Design and constructed by Mountain View Landscapes with Artisan Skateparks

“The park has been a true community effort that has finally come to fruition. We know the community is very eager to skate this new facility so now that the contractor’s work is mostly complete, we are opening the park ahead of the grand celebration slated for the end of June. It’s been a long time coming and we couldn’t be more thrilled!” said Recreation Director Christy Moore.

The skate park is open from dawn to dusk and skaters are asked to follow the park rules that are posted. The park includes ramps, stairs, rails, hubbas, a pier seven, a flip bank and a vert wall that was created to resemble the Poet Seat’s Tower, which was painted by local artist Suzanne Gale. A shade structure, benches, and a water fountain have also been installed.

The skate park has been in construction since September 2022 and the community has been asking the city for a park since 2010 after the former park closed.