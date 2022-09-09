GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Construction will begin Monday on a new skatepark in downtown Greenfield. The park will occupy nearly 12,000 square feet of space in the parking lot between Chapman and Davis streets.

“The skatepark is yet another example of strategic investments we are making in the heart of downtown,” said Mayor Roxann Wedegartner. “From the new library at one end of Main Street, to the new fire station at the other end, to the skatepark between Main Street and the John Zon Center, these are projects that will enhance our community.”

The park, which was designed by Arizona-based Pillar Design Studios and will be built by Chicopee firm Mountain View Landscapes, is budgeted for just under $1 million. The project is expected to be completed in late 2023.