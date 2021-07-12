Greenfield skilled nursing facility awarded for quality of care

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The American Health Care Association and National Center for Assisted Living presented an award to Charlene Manor, a skilled nursing facility in Greenfield.

The award highlights health care providers who have demonstrated their dedication to improving quality of care for residents and individuals with disabilities in long term and post-acute care.

Ashley LeBeau, an Administrator at Charlene Manor Skilled Nursing Center, said: “We are proud to have received the Silver Award and we’re pleased that an independent panel of examiners saw the high value we place on quality care and service excellence… Our focus at Charlene Manor has always been on people. We want to continue to evolve our quality care and service to even greater heights.”

As a 2021 recipient of the Silver award, Charlene Manor can now advance in further developing comprehensive approaches that meet the criteria required for the Gold – Excellence in Quality Award

The National Quality Award Program was created in 1996 by the AHCA/NCAL. The award process is described as a rigorous three-level process that is reviewed and judged by trained experts against a set of nationally recognized standards for organizational excellence.