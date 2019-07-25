Greenfield, State Police make several major drug busts in July

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – State Police have made several major drug busts on I-91 in Franklin County during the month of July alone.

As recently as this past weekend, State Police made a significant drug bust, taking more than a thousand bags of heroin off the street.

State Police arrested two men from Vermont this past Saturday on heroin trafficking charges after a traffic stop on I-91 in Greenfield.

This was the fifth significant bust in July.

Since the beginning of the month, State Police arrested a dozen people, seizing close to 200 grams of crack cocaine and more than 4,000 bags of heroin. Plus 25 grams of fentanyl.

“We have a pretty good relationship with the State Police, certainly out of the Shelburne Barracks anyway, so often times we’ll assist if we’re requested. Sometimes we don’t know, obviously we’re not on 91 all the time, but we are fairly involved because we belong to the [Northwestern] District Attorney’s Anti-Crime Task Force,” said Greenfield Chief of Police Robert Haigh.

Chief Haigh said it appears there are more State Police in the area now keeping an eye on traffic.

Haigh told 22News Greenfield Police aren’t surprised to have as much activity as they do “because of the high volume of traffic up and down the 91 corridor, as well as East to West along Route 2.”

“We do know obviously Greenfield is kind of a hub here with the intersection of [Route] 2 and 91, so there’s a lot of traffic and a lot of folks coming through so we’re not surprised that we’re kind of being brought to light a little bit, right now,” he added.

And it’s not just drugs. State Police seized at least four illegal guns in the month of July as well.